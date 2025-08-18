Love (thumb) is participating in 7-on-7 drills at Monday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said over the weekend that the team would consider deploying modifications to 7-on-7 drills to allow Love to safely participate as he works his way back from surgery undergone Aug. 12 to address a ligament injury in his left thumb. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (back) has returned to practice and is working in team drills with Malik Willis, who will continue to handle first-team reps until Love is fully cleared. All indications from Green Bay are that Love is fully on track for Week 1 against Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 7, but it wouldn't be surprising for LaFleur to hold the starting quarterback out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, even if it's possible he could suit up were it a regular-season affair. With Week 1 the clear priority, expect the Packers to take a cautious approach as Love ramps up his activity level.