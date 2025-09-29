Love completed 31 of 43 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys. He added three rushes for 28 yards.

Love has been efficient all season and that didn't change Sunday night, as he averaged 7.8 yards per attempt while completing four passes of more than 20 yards. The Packers were also pushed offensively by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, with Love attempting at least 40 passes for only the sixth time in a regular-season contest in his career. Love targeted seven pass catchers at least three times, though he connected with Romeo Doubs for all three of his touchdowns and hit Matthew Golden for a 46-yard gain -- his longest of the night. Love has had mediocre fantasy results to begin the season, but he has multiple touchdown passes in three of four contests while topping 250 passing yards twice.