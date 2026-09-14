Love completed 21 of 42 passes for 387 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 39-22 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed once for no gain and fumbled twice, losing one.

Love started hot, connecting with Christian Watson for an 81-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a two-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Green Bay's offense sputtered in the second half, and both of Love's turnovers came in the fourth quarter, during which the Vikings outscored the Packers, 22-0. Love finished with the second-highest passing yards total of his career, trailing only his 389-yard performance in a Week 4 loss to the Vikings in 2024, and he exceeded 42 pass attempts only once in 15 regular-season starts last season. Green Bay may continue to rely heavily on Love's arm as long as Josh Jacobs (personal) is on the Commissioner's Exempt List, which may remain the case in Week 2 against the Jets.