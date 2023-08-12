Love completed seven of 10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 36-19 preseason win over the Bengals.

Love played the first two drives, the second of which he capped with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. The 24-year-old quarterback looked decent in his limited playing time here, but the jury's still out over how capably Love will be able to step into the starting role vacated by Packers legend Aaron Rodgers. As he prepares for his first season as a starter, Love will likely ramp up his workload in Green Bay's second preseason game against the Patriots.