Love completed 24 of 46 passes for 323 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding one rush for 11 yards in the Packers' 31-27 wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Love was cooking over the first two quarters of Saturday's wild-card matchup, connecting on first-half touchdown passes of seven, 18 and one yard to Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, respectively. Following a quiet, scoreless third quarter, Love capped off a six-play, 54-yard drive with a 23-yard scoring toss to Matthew Golden that answered a Bears TD just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. However, Love couldn't counter either of Caleb Williams' two subsequent scoring strikes, although a Brandon McManus missed field goal and a pair of drops on the final drive of the night didn't do the veteran signal-caller any favors. Love also mishandled the snap on the final play of the night, which seemed to disrupt his timing and led to some frantic scrambling before he threw incomplete into the end zone as time expired. The furious comeback by the Bears -- the largest in Chicago's postseason history -- sends the Packers into the offseason with an extremely sour taste, but Love enjoyed a solid third year as a starter where he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards with a 23:6 TD:INT and added a 47-199-0 rushing line and seven fumbles (two lost) across 15 games.