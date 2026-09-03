Love wrapped up the Packers' preseason slate having completed eight of 12 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in two appearances.

Love led one drive apiece in Green Bay's first two exhibitions, with his sole TD a connection with RB MarShawn Lloyd over the middle in Denver in preseason Week 2. Love also linked up with each of his top three WRs Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden at least one time. Especially against the Broncos, Love appeared to be hitting on all cylinders, and he'll aim to carry it over to a Week 1 road matchup with the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13.