Love completed 16 of 29 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets.

The Packers struggled to move the ball for most of the afternoon but benefited from some key penalties as they came back from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to win a sloppily played game in rainy conditions. Love got the scoring started with a six-yard touchdown pass to MarShawn Lloyd 9:35 before halftime, but Green Bay's next points didn't come until Love's three-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter. Green Bay did just enough to avoid starting 0-2 heading into Thursday's Week 3 home game against the Falcons, but Love has an uninspiring 52 percent completion percentage after completing 66.3 percent of his passes during the 2025 regular season.