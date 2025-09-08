Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions. He also rushed three times for four yards.

Love threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft in the first quarter and a 17-yarder to Jayden Reed in the second to help the Packers take a 17-3 lead into the locker room. Green Bay's defense and running game took it from there, but it was still disappointing to see Love come up short of 200 passing yards for the fourth straight start dating back to the 2024 regular season. He also hasn't thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game since Week 7 of last season, and ending that drought won't be easy on a short week Thursday against a Commanders defense that just held the Giants without a touchdown.