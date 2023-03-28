Coach Matt LaFleur noted at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday that "it's going to be a progression" as the Packers move from Aaron Rodgers to Love at quarterback, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The expected trade of Rodgers from Green Bay to the Jets has yet to go through, but both LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst have relayed this week the Packers' intention to deal their long-time signal-caller. Aside from the pending transaction, the team also must make a decision on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Love's rookie contract, which needs to happen by May 1. Since he was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Love doesn't boast much in-game action with Rodgers leading the offense. Overall, in 10 appearances (one start), Love has completed 50 of 83 passes (60.2 percent) for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while taking 13 carries for 26 yards.