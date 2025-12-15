Love completed 24 of 40 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos. He added three rushes for 29 yards.

Love attempted at least 40 passes for only the second time this season, and for the first time since Week 4. He had plenty of strong moments, highlighted by four completions of at least 20 yards, as well as a scramble that picked up 24 yards. Love's lone touchdown of the game came on a lofted pass to the back corner of the end zone to Josh Jacobs from 14 yards away. While those moments helped keep the Packers in the game, Love threw a pair of key picks -- one that led to a Broncos touchdown and another that ended a potential game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter. He should have the chance to bounce back in a softer Week 16 matchup in an NFC North showdown with the Bears.