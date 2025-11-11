Love completed 20 of 36 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding five rushes for 28 yards in the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday night. He committed two fumbles, losing one.

Love's night didn't even live up to his middling numbers, as 71 of the veteran signal-caller's yardage came on the last two drives. The Packers' five first-half drives resulted in four punts and a lost fumble by Love on a sack, and he averaged a season-low 4.9 yards per attempt overall. Love also went without a touchdown pass for the second straight game while producing his fourth sub-200-yard tally of the campaign, leaving him with plenty of room for improvement in a Week 11 road matchup against the Giants on Sunday.