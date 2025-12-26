Love (left shoulder/concussion) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Love had exactly one week to get through the concussion protocol after making an early exit from last Saturday's loss at Chicago due to a head injury. He was listed as limited on all three of the Packers' Week 17 practice reports, and because he required clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up Saturday, it appears the window was too tight for him to be available. In Love's expected absence this weekend, Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness), who also is listed as questionable, is in line to lead Green Bay's offense.