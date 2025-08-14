Love (thumb) is not practicing Thursday and is wearing a soft cast on his left hand, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Love won't practice as he continues to recover from surgery undergone to address a ligament injury in his left thumb, but the Packers still expect him to resume handling reps next weeks. The starting quarterback wasn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Colts even if healthy, but it now remains to be seen whether he'll be able to log action in the team's preseason finale against Seattle on Saturday, Aug. 23. Elsewhere on the roster, Jayden Reed (foot) shed his walking boot Thursday but remains unable to practice, as do Romeo Doubs (back), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and active/PUP list resident Christian Watson (ACL).