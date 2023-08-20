Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Love will play in the team's preseason finale against Seattle on Saturday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Love is now set to start all three preseason games for Green Bay after going a combined 12-for-18 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns over the first two contests. The 24-year-old is entering his first season as starting quarterback after the Packers traded four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason. LaFleur added Sunday that he "[doesn't] believe you can give a young guy in that position enough reps," according to Ryan Wood of USA Today, and that "It's about the other ten guys out there and making sure we're a cohesive unit, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site. Therefore, it's likely that Love will once again play multiple series alongside the majority of Green Bay's first-team offense during the upcoming preseason finale.