Love is slated to serve as Aaron Rodgers' backup in Sunday's game against the Bears after the latter was cleared to start the Week 13 contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers, who has been playing through a broken right thumb since Week 6, picked up another injury in last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, when he suffered a rib contusion. Though Love finished out the contest in place of the banged-up Rodgers, the third-year quarterback won't get the starting assignment Week 13 after Rodgers was able to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday to ditch his injury designation heading into the weekend. The 4-8 Packers haven't ruled out the possibility of shutting Rodgers down once they're officially eliminated from playoff contention, so Love could have the chance to make some starts before season's end.