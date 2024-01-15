Love completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns while rushing once for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over the Cowboys.

Love was sensational in his playoff debut, though the Cowboys helped him out with numerous defensive breakdowns. After a pair of short Aaron Jones touchdown runs, Love extended Green Bay's lead to 20-0 with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks in the second quarter. Jones and Love each added a touchdown in the third quarter, with Love's coming on a 38-yard pass to a wide open Luke Musgrave without a defender in sight. Love poured it on with a three-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs, which put Green Bay up 48-16 in the fourth quarter, and he would have finished with a perfect passer rating if not for an incomplete pass on his final attempt. Up next for Love and the Packers will be a trip to San Francisco in the Divisional Round.