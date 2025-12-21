Love has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's clash against Chicago due to a concussion.

Love took a helmet-to-helmet hit from a Chicago defender midway through the second quarter and was subsequently evaluated for a concussion. That testing has led to the star quarterback being ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's big NFC North matchup. Love will finish the game having completed eight of 13 passes for 77 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding two rushes for seven yards. Malik Willis will be under center for Green Bay for the remainder of Saturday's game.