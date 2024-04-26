The Packers selected Morgan in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

Green Bay is set at quarterback and has a young corps at receiver, so the front office turned its attention to bolstering the offensive line. Morgan is a highly experienced player with 41 career games played and 37 starts, all of which came at left tackle. Scouts believe that Morgan can play tackle in the NFL but that his best fit would be at guard due to his 32 and 7/8-inch arms, which are in the eighth percentile among tackles. Green Bay can elect to have Morgan compete with Rasheed Walker at tackle or at either guard spot.