Morgan has impressed offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich at training camp, Mark Oldacres of Packers Wire reports.

Heading into his second NFL season, Morgan is in the middle of an offensive line competition at training camp. The 2024 first-round pick only appeared in six games last year due to a recurring shoulder injury that eventually placed him on injured reserve in November. His versatility has stood out so far in camp, as he has shifted from right to left guard due to injuries to Aaron Banks (back) and Elgton Jenkins (undisclosed), but will also spend time at tackle with Jenkins back in the mix.