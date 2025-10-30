Packers' Jordan Morgan: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morgan was limited in Thursday's practice due to an illness.
The illness is a new issue for Morgan as he wasn't listed on Wednesday's practice report. He'll have time to recover ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, though his practice participation Friday will determine whether he enters Week 9 with an injury designation. Sean Rhyan and Donovan Jennings would be candidates to start at right guard if Morgan is not able to play against Carolina.