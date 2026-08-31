The Packers moved Riley (Achilles) from the active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list on Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Riley suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 17 of the 2025 regular season. The defensive tackle will continue to work his way back from the issue through the beginning of the 2026 regular season. Even if Riley quickly regains his health, the 28-year-old must miss the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/PUP list before becoming eligible to return to the active roster.