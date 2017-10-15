Packers' Jordy Nelson: Accrues 60 yards Sunday
Nelson reeled in six of nine passes for 60 yards during Sunday's 23-10 loss in Minnesota.
All but one of Nelson's nine targets occurred with Brett Hundley under center due to the early departure of Aaron Rodgers. Because Rodgers' season may be in jeopardy as the result of a broken collarbone, Nelson's stock clearly takes a hit due to the expected drop in quarterback play. During Rodgers' seven-game absence with the same injury in 2013, Nelson averaged 4.6 catches (on 6.9 targets) for 62.4 yards per outing while reaching the end zone just once, a testament to the rapport between the long-time teammates.
