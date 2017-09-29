Packers' Jordy Nelson: Another pair of touchdowns Thursday

Nelson brought in four of seven targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears.

In addition to the pair of scores, Nelson also set up a third touchdown by hauling in a game-long 58-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers in the latter stages of the second quarter, setting up the Packers at the Bears' 2-yard line. The veteran wideout was responsible for both of Green Bay's second-half touchdowns by logging scoring grabs of four and eight yards, and he's now visited the end zone on two occasions in each of the last pair of contests. While he's yet to post a 100-yard effort, Nelson's rapport with Rodgers looks as sharp as ever, as his five total touchdowns attest. He projects to be heavily involved once again in a Week 5 road showdown against the Cowboys.