Packers' Jordy Nelson: Cleared to play
Nelson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A full practice participant all week, Nelson should be fine to handle his usual heavy snap count. He roasted Minnesota for 14 catches, 227 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets in two games last season, but he'll see more of top cornerback Xaver Rhodes this time around if the Vikings are smart.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing to start week•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: May have been injured late•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Another pair of touchdowns Thursday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Scores twice against Bengals•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...