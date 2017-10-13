Play

Packers' Jordy Nelson: Cleared to play

Nelson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A full practice participant all week, Nelson should be fine to handle his usual heavy snap count. He roasted Minnesota for 14 catches, 227 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets in two games last season, but he'll see more of top cornerback Xaver Rhodes this time around if the Vikings are smart.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories