Packers' Jordy Nelson: Considered 50-50 for Week 3
Nelson (quadriceps) is 50-50 to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nelson was removed on the opening drive of Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons and never re-entered the game. His absence left a spot for Geronimo Allison alongside Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, with Trevor Davis filling in late in the game after Cobb left with a shoulder injury. Nelson's injury seems to be a bit more serious than Cobb's, as the slot receiver was merely deemed day-to-day after having an MRI on Monday. Both receivers figure to be limited participants or non-participants on Wednesday's injury report.
