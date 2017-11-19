Packers' Jordy Nelson: Continues to struggle versus Ravens

Nelson caught two of six targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Ravens.

Nelson tied for second on the team in targets, but his inability to get in sync with Brett Hundley reared its head again. He finished fourth among Green Bay pass catchers in yardage and has now totaled just 92 yards in four games with Hundley as the starter. Nelson's fantasy value seems to be at a season low at this point, and he seems unlikely to get back on track next week against a stingy Steelers defensive unit.