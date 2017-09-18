Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury, doesn't return

Nelson (quad) never returned to Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons.

Nelson was removed on the opening drive, and while the Packers never officially ruled him out, he didn't make it back into the game. Geronimo Allison took over a regular spot in three-wide sets, with Trevor Davis entering the mix in the fourth quarter when Randall Cobb suffered a shoulder injury. The Packers didn't provide updates on their injured receivers at the conclusion of Sunday's game.