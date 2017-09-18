Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury
Nelson left Sunday's game against the Falcons with a quad injury and is questionable to return.
Nelson was injured on Green Bay's opening drive before he made an appearance on the stat sheet. He didn't leave for the locker room, instead staying on the bench with an ice pack on his right leg, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Should Nelson fail to return, the Packers could turn to Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis or Jeff Janis to join Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in three-wide sets. The team might also use more two-TE formations with both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks on the field.
