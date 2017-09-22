Play

Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to play in Week 3

Head coach Mike McCarthy expects Nelson (quad) to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Nelson said earlier in the week that he anticipated playing Sunday, and McCarthy's comments Friday back up that notion. Nelson's official Week 3 status will be determined following Friday's practice, but he was able to practice fully each of the two days prior, so there are plenty of reasons to believe he will be able to take the field.

