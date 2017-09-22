Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to play in Week 3
Head coach Mike McCarthy expects Nelson (quad) to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Nelson said earlier in the week that he anticipated playing Sunday, and McCarthy's comments Friday back up that notion. Nelson's official Week 3 status will be determined following Friday's practice, but he was able to practice fully each of the two days prior, so there are plenty of reasons to believe he will be able to take the field.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Listed as questionable despite full practice•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: No restrictions at practice•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Considered 50-50 for Week 3•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury, doesn't return•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...