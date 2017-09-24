Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to play Sunday
Nelson (quad) is expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's listed as questionable on the injury report.
A full practice participant all week, Nelson doesn't seem to be in much danger of missing the game. Still, fantasy players should double check his status before kickoff.
