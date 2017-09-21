Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expects to play Sunday

Nelson (quadriceps) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Nelson missed all but the Packers' first series of their Week 2 loss to the Falcons after exiting the contest with a charley horse that didn't loosen up enough for him to re-enter the contest. With a few days to recuperate, however, Nelson seems to be over the issue, as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and looks set to face no limitations in Week 3. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Nelson was back on the field again for practice Thursday, adding further credence to that notion.