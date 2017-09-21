Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expects to play Sunday
Nelson (quadriceps) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Nelson missed all but the Packers' first series of their Week 2 loss to the Falcons after exiting the contest with a charley horse that didn't loosen up enough for him to re-enter the contest. With a few days to recuperate, however, Nelson seems to be over the issue, as he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and looks set to face no limitations in Week 3. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Nelson was back on the field again for practice Thursday, adding further credence to that notion.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: No restrictions at practice•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Considered 50-50 for Week 3•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury, doesn't return•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Starts season strong•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...