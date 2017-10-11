Packers' Jordy Nelson: Full practice Wednesday

Nelson (back) practiced in full Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson was curiously absent from the final drive of Sunday's eventual win in Dallas, but no culprit was mentioned, aside from head coach Mike McCarthy stating the wideout "was being evaluated" during that time. Fortunately for Nelson, he brushed off his back concern and completed every practice rep Wednesday. He'll thus be available in Week 6 against a Vikings defense that has given up 13.0 YPC and three touchdowns to wide receivers through five games.