Packers' Jordy Nelson: Held to 33 yards

Nelson caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win in Cleveland.

This was actually Nelson's second best yardage total in Brett Hundley's seven starts this season. It will be interesting to see how targets are divided if Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) returns from IR for Week 15 in Carolina, as Davante Adams has looked far superior to Nelson this season. That being said, Nelson scored six touchdowns in the four games that both he and Aaron Rodgers started and finished earlier this season. It's possible Nelson's chemistry with the veteran quarterback gets him back on the fantasy map, even though Adams is far more explosive at this stage of their respective careers.