Packers' Jordy Nelson: Kept quiet in defeat
Nelson caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions.
Nelson was kept in check by a combination of great coverage from Lions cornerback Darius Slay and limited downfield attempts from quarterback Brett Hundley. While the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Hundley always figured to hurt Nelson's fantasy stock, his mere 48 yards in Hundley's two starts evidence that harsh reality. With another week to prepare and a much better matchup in Week 10 against the Bears, however, Nelson will hope a better connection is found in Chicago.
