Packers' Jordy Nelson: Lackluster production despite Rodgers' return

Nelson brought in three of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

Nelson was the least productive of the Packers' top receiving trio in Aaron Rodgers' return to action from a broken collarbone. However, he could have had a more impressive stat line if the quarterback hadn't slightly underthrown him on a mid-third-quarter pass at the Panthers' 26-yard line that was picked off by Carolina's James Bradberry. Hopes were high for Nelson to resume his typical level of production as soon as Rodgers was back under center, but fantasy owners still alive in their postseason tournaments will have to wait at least one more week for that to potentially come to pass. The Week 16 matchup isn't necessarily conducive to such, however, as the Packers face the stingy Vikings defense in a Saturday night showdown.