Packers' Jordy Nelson: May have been injured late
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson "was being evaluated" during the team's game-winning drive in Sunday's 35-31 victory over the Cowboys, Mike Clemens of 105.7 FM The Fan reports.
Nelson was noticeably absent for the game's critical juncture, though the Packers never actually reported an injury. He finished with two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown on four targets, appearing to handle his usual workload until the very end of the game. Geronimo Allison likely would join Davante Adams and Randall Cobb in three-wide sets if Nelson were to miss a Week 6 road game against the Vikings. The team's failure to report an injury suggests Nelson's ailment isn't too serious. He did play just seven snaps against the Falcons in Week 2 when he suffered a thigh injury in the first quarter.
