Packers' Jordy Nelson: Missing practice Wednesday

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Nelson (shoulder) wouldn't practice Wednesday and "it'll be tough" for the wideout to receive clearance to play Sunday against the Lions.

Nelson will be limited to rehab work in the Packers' first official practice of the week after suffering a left shoulder injury in the Week 16 loss to the Vikings. The 32-year-old's fantasy upside was already capped with Brett Hundley filling in at quarterback for Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), so the likelihood that Nelson will be less than fully healthy if he's able to defy the odds and suit up Week 17 probably makes it best to avoid him in both season-long and DFS settings.