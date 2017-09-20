Packers' Jordy Nelson: No restrictions at practice

Nelson (quadriceps) practiced in full Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Among Packers wideouts injured in Sunday's showdown with the Falcons, Nelson was believed to be dealing with a more significant concern due to his inability to play after the opening possession. However, Nelson turned that narrative on its head with an uninhibited showing in the first practice of Week 3 preparations, while Randall Cobb (chest) was held out entirely. Barring a setback, Nelson appears on pace to be available Sunday against the Bengals, who have conceded a league-low 13 receptions (tied with the Rams) to wide receivers so far this season.