Packers' Jordy Nelson: Not playing Thursday
Nelson is unlikely to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Nelson suffered his most serious injury, a torn ACL, during preseason 2015, so there's not much to be gained by putting his health on the line during exhibition season. Green Bay's top three wide receivers are set in stone -- Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams -- meaning these outings are most important for Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis and rookies DeAngelo Yancey and Malachi Dupre.
