Packers' Jordy Nelson: Posts season-low receiving total

Nelson caught three passes for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

The Packers' passing attack was as effective as it's been under Brett Hundley, but that did not do anything for Nelson's production; and in fact, Nelson finished with his fewest yards in a game since Week 7 of 2016. If he is ever going to get on track with Hundley at the helm he figures to do so next Sunday against a Buccaneers pass defense that has allowed over 300 yards to opposing wideouts in back-to-back weeks, but it will take a leap of faith to include Nelson in Week 13 lineups after he tallied just 103 receiving yards and no touchdowns over his last five games.