Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing to start week
Nelson (undisclosed) is taking part in practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Nelson wasn't on the field for the final drive of Sunday's 35-31 win over the Cowboys, but no injury was ever reported. He apparently was just dealing with a minor issue, and he may not even be on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Minnesota.
