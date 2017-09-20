Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing Wednesday
Nelson (quad) participated in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Unable to play in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Atlanta after the opening drive, Nelson apparently has made significant progress the past few days as the Packers prepare for a Week 3 home date against the Bengals. While the extent of his participation probably won't be known until the official injury report is released later Wednesday, Nelson is off to a good start in his bid to avoid any further missed time. Meanwhile, Randall Cobb (shoulder) was absent from practice, according to Cohen.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: No restrictions at practice•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Considered 50-50 for Week 3•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury, doesn't return•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Exits with quad injury•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Starts season strong•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Productive on first drive Saturday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...