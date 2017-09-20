Packers' Jordy Nelson: Practicing Wednesday

Nelson (quad) participated in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Unable to play in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Atlanta after the opening drive, Nelson apparently has made significant progress the past few days as the Packers prepare for a Week 3 home date against the Bengals. While the extent of his participation probably won't be known until the official injury report is released later Wednesday, Nelson is off to a good start in his bid to avoid any further missed time. Meanwhile, Randall Cobb (shoulder) was absent from practice, according to Cohen.