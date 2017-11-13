Packers' Jordy Nelson: Production minimal again

Nelson caught three passes for 20 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Nelson was targeted nine times by quarterback Brett Hundley in Week 6 after he replaced an injured Aaron Rodgers, so early indications were Nelson would still see plenty of balls in his direction in Rodgers' absence. However, that has turned out not to be the case, as Nelson has seen just 15 targets in the three games since, leading to totals of just eight receptions, 68 yards, and -- most importantly for fantasy players -- zero touchdowns. Rodgers has not been ruled out for the season and chances are there aren't any waiver-wire receivers in your league that match Nelson's track record and upside, so there is little reason to cut him loose right now. However, given his recent production and the fact the Ravens have routinely shut down opposing receivers all season, it's going to be tough to rely on him in fantasy lineups in Week 11.