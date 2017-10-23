Packers' Jordy Nelson: Production suffers in loss
Nelson brought in one of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.
Although the Packers' passing game suffered as a whole, Nelson looked like he may have missed Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) the most among his fellow receivers. The trusted veteran saw the biggest drop in production overall among the top pass-catching trio of himself, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, with his reception and yardage totals serving as his lowest in a game since Week 7 of last season. Quarterback Brett Hundley figures to develop more rapport with the wideout corps as the weeks roll on, but for the time being, Nelson's fantasy value appears to have taken a significant hit until the former shows improvement. Green Bay will look to get the air attack fixed during their Week 8 bye before taking on the Lions in Week 9.
