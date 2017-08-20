Packers' Jordy Nelson: Productive on first drive Saturday
Nelson hauled in both of his targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins.
Nelson notched his pair of receptions on back-to-back plays during the Packers' opening 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive, getting the ball into Redskins territory with an 11-yard catch before grabbing a quick eight-yard pass on the right to move the ball to the Washington 33-yard line. The veteran is slated to once again play an integral role in the team's high-powered offense in the coming campaign after having posted 97 receptions and 14 touchdowns last season, both representing the second-best totals of his career, respectively.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Set to play Saturday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Not playing Thursday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Should continue to get slot work•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Finds pay dirt in NFC championship loss•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suits up Sunday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Expected to play Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...