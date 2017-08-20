Packers' Jordy Nelson: Productive on first drive Saturday

Nelson hauled in both of his targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason win over the Redskins.

Nelson notched his pair of receptions on back-to-back plays during the Packers' opening 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive, getting the ball into Redskins territory with an 11-yard catch before grabbing a quick eight-yard pass on the right to move the ball to the Washington 33-yard line. The veteran is slated to once again play an integral role in the team's high-powered offense in the coming campaign after having posted 97 receptions and 14 touchdowns last season, both representing the second-best totals of his career, respectively.