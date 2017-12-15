Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ready for Rodgers' return
Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett doesn't expect the long layoff to impact Nelson's chemistry with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.
Nelson completely fell off the map during Rodgers' absence, failing to top 35 yards or score a single touchdown in seven Brett Hundley starts. The 32-year-old wideout undoubtedly is excited for Rodgers to return Sunday in Carolina, but it's fair to question whether Nelson may have permanently lost the No. 1 receiver title to Davante Adams, who overcame Hundley's shaky play to catch 41 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns the past seven games. Given the extent of his slump, Nelson carries significant risk even with Rodgers back under center.
