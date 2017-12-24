Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ruled out with shoulder injury
The Packers ruled Nelson out of Saturday's contest versus the Vikings with a shoulder injury.
Since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone Week 6, Nelson has been a shell of his usual self. The trend continued last Sunday with Rodgers back in action, when Nelson hauled in three of six passes for 28 yards. Prior to injuring his shoulder Saturday, Nelson had another three catches (on five targets) for a measly 11 yards. The Packers are already down No. 1 wideout Davante Adams due to a concussion, leaving Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis, Michael Clark and Jeff Janis as the remaining healthy bodies at the position.
More News
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Suffers shoulder injury Saturday•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Stuck with Hundley at quarterback•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Lackluster production despite Rodgers' return•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ready for Rodgers' return•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Held to 33 yards•
-
Packers' Jordy Nelson: Struggles continue in OT win•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.