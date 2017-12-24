Packers' Jordy Nelson: Ruled out with shoulder injury

The Packers ruled Nelson out of Saturday's contest versus the Vikings with a shoulder injury.

Since Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone Week 6, Nelson has been a shell of his usual self. The trend continued last Sunday with Rodgers back in action, when Nelson hauled in three of six passes for 28 yards. Prior to injuring his shoulder Saturday, Nelson had another three catches (on five targets) for a measly 11 yards. The Packers are already down No. 1 wideout Davante Adams due to a concussion, leaving Randall Cobb, Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis, Michael Clark and Jeff Janis as the remaining healthy bodies at the position.