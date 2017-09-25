Packers' Jordy Nelson: Scores twice against Bengals
Nelson caught six of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory against the Bengals.
Nelson finished second on the team in targets while, more importantly, showing no signs of the quadriceps injury that knocked him out of Week 2. Furthermore, his two-touchdown performance marked his third multi-score outing in his last six healthy regular-season games and his 16th and 17th time finding pay dirt since the start of the 2016 campaign. Next up is a Thursday night matchup with a Bears secondary that just allowed Steelers wideout Antonio Brown to catch 10 passes for 110 yards a score Sunday.
