Packers' Jordy Nelson: Set to play Saturday

Nelson is expected to play Saturday against the Redskins, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

After sitting out last week's exhibition, Nelson should make his preseason debut Saturday. While it's uncertain how much playing time he'll actually get, Nelson should at least stay in the game for the first few offensive drives.

