Packers' Jordy Nelson: Should continue to get slot work

Packers coach Mike McCarthy wants Nelson to line up both outside and in the slot again this season, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Primarily an outside receiver throughout his career, Nelson spent more time inside last season and averaged an NFL-best 2.75 yards per route run from the slot (min. 130 routes), per Pro Football Focus. While Randall Cobb still figures to man the slot in the team's base three-wide alignment, the Packers will move Nelson around to exploit various mismatches all over the field. The 32-year-old is locked in as the top option in one of the league's most prolific and efficient passing attacks.